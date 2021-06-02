Dex S

Nostalgic Retro Illustration

graphicartist digitalart digital artist retro art vector art vectorart artwork digital illustration design vector adobe illustrator illustration art illustration illustrator retro
Spent the day listening to bands from my childhood and felt super nostalgic. Had to throw it over. Started with the radio and then slowly started adding items from the childhood memories.

