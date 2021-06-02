Michael Buoro

2 WHEELS (A BIKE RENTAL APP)

2 WHEELS is a bike rental app borne out of a need to make bikes easy and accessible to rent in suburban cities. The application is designed for people who need to run a quick errand/ trying to beat traffic or just wants to enjoy a bike ride they have not had in a while. The distinct features of the app includes geo-location, convenient filtered options so you get the choose a bike much more suited to your taste, in-app reviews and so on.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
