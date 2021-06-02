Mahmoud Salah

Night Escape - Alternate Realities render challenge

Mahmoud Salah
Mahmoud Salah
  • Save
Night Escape - Alternate Realities render challenge cgi 3d modeling 3d artist 3d animation alternaterealitieschallenge animation 3d render blender3d design blender 3d art
Download color palette

This is my Submission for Pwnisher Alternate Realities render challenge.

I have learned a lot while making this render, it's my first time making something like that and I really like what it turned

Full project: https://www.artstation.com/artwork/zOLWzm

Mahmoud Salah
Mahmoud Salah

More by Mahmoud Salah

View profile
    • Like