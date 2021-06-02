Thijs van 't Leven

THE CAGE HOUSE

Thijs van 't Leven
Thijs van 't Leven
  • Save
THE CAGE HOUSE
Download color palette

This playlist cover is designed for my friend Bas. This playlist contains house, deep house and dance/electro songs and is played during house parties. A noise effect has been applied to simulate a 'drunk effect'.

The two fonts balance the design. The colours are based on the atmosphere you encounter in nightclubs.

Thijs van 't Leven
Thijs van 't Leven

More by Thijs van 't Leven

View profile
    • Like