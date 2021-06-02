Andrew Willoughby

Stone Keep

Andrew Willoughby
Andrew Willoughby
  • Save
Stone Keep
Download color palette

My newest label for Skookum Brewery's Baltic porter. The seal was inspired by imagery used in the caviar industry as well as the Baltic region. Looking forward to seeing this one get canned!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Andrew Willoughby
Andrew Willoughby

More by Andrew Willoughby

View profile
    • Like