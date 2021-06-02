devansh bajaj

Streaming website UI

devansh bajaj
devansh bajaj
  • Save
Streaming website UI
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
A Streaming website UI.
I've designed this by keeping minimal and simplistic approach.
Inspiration of this Website UI is from multiple streaming platform and ofcourse dribble. I'll be sharing figma link soon and also hoping to make this design a reality with the help of react.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
devansh bajaj
devansh bajaj

More by devansh bajaj

View profile
    • Like