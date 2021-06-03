Purchase Orders on Spendesk

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks,
My squad has been busy lately working on improving our Supplier Invoice module. Indeed we’ve added the Purchase orders on top of it to bring even more value to our users.
Purchase orders let employees clearly define the goods and services they need, and gives managers the chance to review spending before it occurs. They are useful for finance team to have visibility on what have been committed and bring a lot of value to both the finance team and the employees.
Thanks to the whole squad: Tom, Anaïs, Felix, Yannis, Sebastien & Clement.
Learn more about this feature here.
See you next time,
Bertrand
