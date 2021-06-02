Alif Ryan Zulfikar

Dream Heart

Dream Heart
Dream Heart is a romantic and sweet calligraphy. This font is neatly crafted and highly detailed. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/dream-heart-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1375985-dream-heart

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com

