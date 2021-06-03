Basov: UI/UX Design
Man & Woman icons, avatar for Powerdot app

Man & Woman icons, avatar for Powerdot app avatar artwork vector illustration logo design web ui basov sketch fitness app powerdot mobile design mobile app color icon icon women
Avatar / icons for PowerDot

The world's first connected wearable sports muscle stimulator works out from your phone. 14 muscle groups. Boost strength and power.

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

Powerdot character illustration by basovdesign 1
Rebound of
Character. Illustration for Powerdot
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
