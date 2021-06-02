GS1 Marketplace

Hi Dribbblers! 👋🏻

Today I'm proud to show you the design I made for the new GS1's marketplace. I was such a fun project to design, I think that we successfully managed to modernize the image of the platform while remaining true to the GS1 global web system.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

