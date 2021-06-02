Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Road Apples

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
  • Save
Road Apples sticker icon logo chibi face basket bucket donut apple 80s skull hipster cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
Download color palette

Some creative work for my buddies new donut shop venture (https://tragicallydipped.com/)

Check out work everywhere else:
http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):
https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

More by Jetpacks and Rollerskates

View profile
    • Like