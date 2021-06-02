Valmax digital

Tonga Ship Registry | Landing page design & development

Howdy guys ✌🏻

Today we want to present our new case - landing page for the company Tonga Ship Registry🚢. The company is a modern ship register where ship owners and operators can experience a simplified registration process that is flexible and easy to understand, which means cost savings for owners, safer ships for the lives on board, and cleaner oceans for our future generations.

