Quilling Way

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A minimalist logo does not always indicate what business does, but in this case, we focused on a simple, memorable, and distinctive form.
We aimed to visually present quilling through rolled and bent elements.