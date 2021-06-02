Jewellery logo design

Hassaan Khan

Hi Beautifull Peoples,
Excited to present one of the samples of a new project Called Yasmeen (Jewellery shop) . I'd like you to share your thoughts and critics about the logo design.

Looking for a logo design/re-design for your brand? Let's talk! hassaankhan.hello@gmail.com

Peace ✌️

