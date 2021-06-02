Login animation

I thought this will be a quick animation for Dribbble, and yes, I created an animation very fast, using a ProtoPie, but when I want to add a mock in Photoshop then problems began.

For some reason, Photoshop doesn't recognize the .mp4 format 🤷‍♀️.

As far as I could figure it out, it's M1 problem, because I try everything else.

I hope that this will sort very quickly and that I'll not need to ping my colleagues to help me with the Photoshop mockups in the future. Tnx Vicko!

Does any of you guys have this or a similar problem?