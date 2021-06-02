Maciej Zielinski

Mental Health Still Matters

Mental Health Still Matters apparel design mental health vinyl record tshirt design apparel creative agency logo design brand identity minimal logo branding design
  1. 2.jpg
  2. 1.jpg

Mental Health Still Matters. No more feeling like a broken record.

A weekend of live music to raise awareness of mental health, all in aid of Mind charity

We worked with Mental Health Still Matters to create a new visual identity, including logo design, motion graphics, and merchandise.

Graphic and Web Designer from Manchester.
