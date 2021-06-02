Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Nazmul Nabid

Safe Broiler Logo

Md Nazmul Nabid
Md Nazmul Nabid
  • Save
Safe Broiler Logo branding logo modern poultry logo chicken logo safe food
Download color palette

Safe Broiler is an emerging poultry meat production venture in Bangladesh.
Initiated & being nurtured by a group of students from Bangladesh Agricultural University,
Safe Broiler envisages to provide safe broiler meat completely free from using antibiotics,
synthetic medicine, chemicals, heavy metals, growth promoters. Contributing to the daily protein demand, Safe Broiler aims at a safe meat consumption culture towards the nation.

This start up required a unique logo for Brand Appearance. And thus this logo came into reality.

Follow & Visit More Work @
Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Md Nazmul Nabid
Md Nazmul Nabid

More by Md Nazmul Nabid

View profile
    • Like