Safe Broiler Logo

Safe Broiler is an emerging poultry meat production venture in Bangladesh.

Initiated & being nurtured by a group of students from Bangladesh Agricultural University,

Safe Broiler envisages to provide safe broiler meat completely free from using antibiotics,

synthetic medicine, chemicals, heavy metals, growth promoters. Contributing to the daily protein demand, Safe Broiler aims at a safe meat consumption culture towards the nation.

This start up required a unique logo for Brand Appearance. And thus this logo came into reality.

