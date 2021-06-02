SH Bappy

App Landing Page

SH Bappy
SH Bappy
  • Save
App Landing Page landing page figma design responsive design app ui app design web ui adobe xd shbappy21 shbappy mobile ui dailyui bappy360
Download color palette

Hello,

Here is the Doctor Appointment app Landing page of my design.
users can get exact Idea and feature of this app and user flow details through this Landing page.

Let's connect,
shbappy21@gmail.com
————————————————————
https://www.behance.net/shbappy

SH Bappy
SH Bappy

More by SH Bappy

View profile
    • Like