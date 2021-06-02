Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Adam Greasley

Adget Sans v2.001

Adam Greasley
Adam Greasley
Adget Sans v2.001 font design logo design font designer typography variable font geometric sans new font glyphsapp adget sans
Adget Sans v2.001

Adget Sans v2.001

Like any software fonts should develop, adding new features and refining details.
I have just released an update to the Adget Sans family adding a variable font to the collection. This means that along with the standard 10 weights you can now select any weight between thin and heavy, giving you much more choice.

Logo, Brand & Typography
