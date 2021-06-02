Adget Sans v2.001

Trending designs to inspire you
Like any software fonts should develop, adding new features and refining details.
I have just released an update to the Adget Sans family adding a variable font to the collection. This means that along with the standard 10 weights you can now select any weight between thin and heavy, giving you much more choice.