Johann Da Costa

Logo for kids bathing products

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for kids bathing products branding white blue minimal bottle shampoo johanndacosta clean design graphic package packaging bubbles baby clean pure washing cosmetics kids cute
Logo for kids bathing products branding white blue minimal bottle shampoo johanndacosta clean design graphic package packaging bubbles baby clean pure washing cosmetics kids cute
Logo for kids bathing products branding white blue minimal bottle shampoo johanndacosta clean design graphic package packaging bubbles baby clean pure washing cosmetics kids cute
Logo for kids bathing products branding white blue minimal bottle shampoo johanndacosta clean design graphic package packaging bubbles baby clean pure washing cosmetics kids cute
Logo for kids bathing products branding white blue minimal bottle shampoo johanndacosta clean design graphic package packaging bubbles baby clean pure washing cosmetics kids cute
Download color palette
  1. logo1.png
  2. logo2.png
  3. logo3.png
  4. logo4.png
  5. logo5.png

Logo design for a french brand making premium kids bathing products. I wanted to design a logo that can please both kids and parents. Colors chosen for a pure and clean feeling. White & blue are also very representative of baby products.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Made in France, inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like