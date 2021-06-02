Logo for kids bathing products

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for a french brand making premium kids bathing products. I wanted to design a logo that can please both kids and parents. Colors chosen for a pure and clean feeling. White & blue are also very representative of baby products.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.