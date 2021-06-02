UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

Ecommerce App UI

Ecommerce App UI flutter app development android ios flutter app minimal neumorphic order category uiuxdesign uiux ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce app mobile design mobile app app design design ui modern ui
Hello,
Here is the design of the ecommerce app from where i am showing category and order screen, which is made in neumorphic design.

Available for crafting your ideas and we are expert of mobile ui/ ux design with cross platform development, do let me know if you want professional custom app to build.

Shoot a mail at -
primocys@gmail.com

Thanks !

