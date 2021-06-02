Ecommerce App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
Here is the design of the ecommerce app from where i am showing category and order screen, which is made in neumorphic design.
Available for crafting your ideas and we are expert of mobile ui/ ux design with cross platform development, do let me know if you want professional custom app to build.
Shoot a mail at -
primocys@gmail.com
Thanks !