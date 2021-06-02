Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pokemon Character Spoinky

Pokemon Character Spoinky illustrator design artwork art
Spoink; Japanese: バネブー Baneboo is a Psychic-type Pokémon introduced in Generation III. It evolves into Grumpig starting at level 32.

You can also watch how I created this design at https://youtu.be/sAG7DDCAYzE

In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
