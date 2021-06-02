Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imran Firoz

Lucas Trail House Logo

Imran Firoz
Imran Firoz
  • Save
Lucas Trail House Logo company modern creative print ready new airline travel agency travelling travel
Download color palette

Hello,
My name is Imran Firoz. I am a professional Graphic Designer. I have great knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Microsoft Office. I am here to help you with your next creative project. I truly enjoy design and love having it for a career. Client satisfaction is the most important goal for me no matter what, I am very excited to hear from you. Let's make this project happen!

5 Star Rating this work
https://www.freelancer.com/contest/logo-for-travel-website-1946033-byentry-53410551

I will provide you (Ai Vector, EPS, PSD, JPG, PDF, PNG Transparent, SVG) All files format. Please send me a message in the chatbox to discuss further your Logo design project.
regards,
Imran Firoz

Imran Firoz
Imran Firoz

More by Imran Firoz

View profile
    • Like