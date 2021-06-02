Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Bhargava

App design for a Service Delivery Application

Aditya Bhargava
Aditya Bhargava
  • Save
App design for a Service Delivery Application interactiondesign mockup interfacedesign uiux uxdesign app ui app ux design app ui design app design
Download color palette

These screens were designed as a freelance project to showcase the Splash screen and the SignUp screen for the app.
Follow my Tutorials on Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/GraphicWorkers
Connect with me via Mail at : aditya173@gmail.com

Aditya Bhargava
Aditya Bhargava

More by Aditya Bhargava

View profile
    • Like