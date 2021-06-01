Hasan Mahmud

FURNITURA - Furniture Mobile App UI Kit

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
FURNITURA - Furniture Mobile App UI Kit woodfurniture cabinet sofa furnitureshop wood furniture app ux design ui design app ui mobile app mobile app design user experience ios app design app design minimal trendy design illustration branding ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys,
This is a new Furniture mobile app UI kit. Provide all kind of business services. Globally incubate standards compliant. The artboard is fully editable, layered, carefully organized.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Make your project more awesome!

Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com

Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio/

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like