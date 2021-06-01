Aditya Bhargava

Landing page design for a School management App

This is a landing page design that I worked on for a Dubai based School Management Application App.
The main aim was to showcase maximum features and cater as the landing page for ad campaigns.
Follow my Tutorials on Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/GraphicWorkers
Connect with me via Mail at : aditya173@gmail.com

