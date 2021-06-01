Landing page design for a physio clinic

Trending designs to inspire you
This was designed to showcase a Physio clinic and the services they offer. My aim was to bring out most of the information on the homepage.
This even works great for a google Edward campaign landing page.
Check out the live version here : http://www.physiowellness.co
Follow my Tutorials on Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/GraphicWorkers
Connect with me via Mail at : aditya173@gmail.com