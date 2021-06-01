EsportsLatest App Prototype (UX Design)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another screen for the app. This is when the user pressed the League of Legends logo from the Esports screen. I'm gonna add more labels to this page because it's a bit confusing. Also going to increase the match size (Underneath the League of Legends title).