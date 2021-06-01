Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordi Sutanto

EsportsLatest App Prototype (UX Design)

Jordi Sutanto
Jordi Sutanto
EsportsLatest App Prototype (UX Design)
From Wireframe to prototype... Still rough but going to refine it a bit further and adding more elements to it. I'm making other screens at the moment, so hopefully I can finish the final soon!

Images are cropped a little bit. Going to upload another screen

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Jordi Sutanto
Jordi Sutanto

