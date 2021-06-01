Shozab

BIRTHDAY AVENGERS CARD

Shozab
Shozab
  • Save
BIRTHDAY AVENGERS CARD rhythm hulk hulkbuster thor ironman invitation brand branding
Download color palette

I was given a clear statement that I need to create a Pack of Avengers Birthday cards. I tried to keep rhythm in my design which is why they are looking related even after having totally different colours and elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Shozab
Shozab

More by Shozab

View profile
    • Like