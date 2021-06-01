Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Divergence

Divergence gradient background gradient logo logo abstract logo abstract background colour palette colourful abstract gradient abstract graphics gradient design gradient color gradients gradient abstract design abstract art abstract digitalart colours illustration design
This design was created digitally, dabbling with colour, shape and blend. My goal for a lot of designs is too break the ‘rules’ of creation and try to create something that I haven’t seen before, which I felt I had achieved when it got to this point in my process.

*Copyright Ash Studios 2021*

