Yugo Space Warrior

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In search for species beside planet Earth, someone in the Balkans got it in funny and creative way.
Inspiration for this animation:
Commercial add from Bosnia and Herzegovina, for sale of the Yugo 45 vehicle from 2018, equipped with satellite dish and basic radar technology.