Back to School!

Back to School! character animation web design books kids illustration ux ui dribbble best shot 3d artist school supplies university character design study schools kawaii back to school kawaii art kawai 3d art 3d
Hello art people!✨📚

Do you remember your first day of school - really amazing!

Today I share with you a 3d educational project ,super lovely with new styles and amazing chromatic range. We know some of you were waiting for this for a long time (like us). We kept it a secret for a while and finally we are ready to reveal you our 3d work of illustrations that can be adapted to different formats. There will be more, so don't miss them you will love it...

As you can see, this is the first illustration of the educational series, it shows the elements we have most in mind when school is mentioned, it looks fantastic!

What do you think about this work?

-✉️ 𝗗𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮? 𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀.
hola@roqueid.com

Art Direction, Illustration & 3D
