Hello Marylou

Hello Marylou designer jewelry 70s lavender arch feminine women lettering retro color vintage branding type logo
Unchosen brand direction for an independent jewelry maker in Canada. Her inspiration pulled from swashy, vintage type with a 1970's feel. The arches played into the pattern and shape of polymer clay earrings (her main product line.) This direction felt warm, friendly and *vibey.*

