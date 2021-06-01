Hello Marylou

Trending designs to inspire you
Unchosen brand direction for an independent jewelry maker in Canada. Her inspiration pulled from swashy, vintage type with a 1970's feel. The arches played into the pattern and shape of polymer clay earrings (her main product line.) This direction felt warm, friendly and *vibey.*