Fabric pattern in traditional craft style

My task was to develop a print for the fabric inspired by style of famous Russian craft Jhostovo.

Zhostovo painting is a tradition and very famous Russian craft, usually floral painting on a dark background, decorating metal products.

Fabric width 150 cm, created for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers

This design was created in two colour versions.

Also this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern Fabric width 150 cm

Made for https://mrmurka.com