Image Feature Design

๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ‘€ Sneak Peek of ๐Ÿ“ทimage๐Ÿ“ท support for Light Bulb.

The trick with the UI here was letting the user know if they were looking at an idea vs a folder while allowing them to view the majority of their image.

Moving the icon in the upper left hand corner seemed like a decent solution. What do you think?

Thanks for the look! ๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘