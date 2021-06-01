Daniel Isler

Image Feature Design

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler
  • Save
Image Feature Design minimal mobile flat app design app
Download color palette

👀👀 Sneak Peek of 📷image📷 support for Light Bulb.

The trick with the UI here was letting the user know if they were looking at an idea vs a folder while allowing them to view the majority of their image.

Moving the icon in the upper left hand corner seemed like a decent solution. What do you think?

Thanks for the look! 😎😎👍👍

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler

More by Daniel Isler

View profile
    • Like