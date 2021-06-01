Image Feature Design

Trending designs to inspire you
👀👀 Sneak Peek of 📷image📷 support for Light Bulb.
The trick with the UI here was letting the user know if they were looking at an idea vs a folder while allowing them to view the majority of their image.
Moving the icon in the upper left hand corner seemed like a decent solution. What do you think?
Thanks for the look! 😎😎👍👍