Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emir Ayouni

AID Podcast 1371

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
AID Podcast 1371 adventures in design podcast aid podcast mark brickey forefathers illustration logo designer identity brand identity logotype branding logo design logo growcase
Download color palette

On AID Podcast today with my boy Mark Brickey.

We talk about our new side businesses, scorched offices, anniversaries, procreate, the pause demic, hair, tattoo artists and much much more.

Always a blast hanging out with Brickey.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like