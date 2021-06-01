Elias Noyes

Car Interface

Car Interface ux car interface concept exploration dailyui design ui 034 dailyuichallenge
A car interface concept derived from interviews with users who were frustrated with their current interfaces. Solution-based ui design practice.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
