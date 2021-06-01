Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
slotopaint.com

Monsters Slot Game - Reels Development

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Monsters Slot Game - Reels Development slot developer slot development monsters slot design slot design game slot art slot designer game designer slot reels reels design game reels reels illustrations game design slot machine digital art slot game art illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

The game reel is designed in blue and green colors.

It looks like a control panel in a spaceship. The upper part of the decorative frame gleams as if from the light of unknown stars.
The control panel also looks like a metal one.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#monsters #monstersslot #gamereels #slotreels #gamereelsart #reels #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like