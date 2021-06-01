Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emigro mock-up

Emigro mock-up reminder emigro immigration ux ui design
Capstone project designed during my BrainStation Bootcamp.

Emigro is an app to help international students in Canada with their process of obtaining their permanent residency.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
UX | UI designer
