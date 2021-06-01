The Logo Creative™ ✏

Hothaus Property Ltd | Logo & Brand Identity Design

“A Hothaus is a safe and joyful place to live”

It was one of those projects that just felt right and flowed so well from start to finish.

Catherine, the founder, was also a fabulous client to work with.

We had a lot of fun designing the mark, and designing the brand identity design following the competition of the logo was also a fun process.

Full case study available on our website:
https://www.thelogocreative.co.uk/portfolio/hothaus/

Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business? I'd be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out! ✉ 😀
info@thelogocreative.co.uk | www.thelogocreative.co.uk

Hothaus Property Ltd | Logo & Brand Identity Design
