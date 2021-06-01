Rishi

SafeMove

Rishi
Rishi
  • Save
SafeMove figma mobile ui
Download color palette

Challenge:
To design a mobile app to minimise physical contact with the mobile phone while driving.

Frequently used features while using navigation:
Looking up locations
Calls - Incoming and Outgoing
Music

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Rishi
Rishi

More by Rishi

View profile
    • Like