Jahid Hasan

Sandpipper Dental

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Sandpipper Dental minimalist logo modern logo brand identity design dental clinic branding branding nude tan teal blue dental care logo dental clinic logo bird logo design smile logo orthodontics logo sandpiper logo bird logo brid dental logo dental logo
Download color palette

Hello guys,
Here is the recent project from our creative house. Hope you guys love it.
--------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo & Brand Identity Specialist for tech companies
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like