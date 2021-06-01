OK

Mental Health Still Matters

Mental Health Still Matters brand identity branding brand identity poster poster wall billboard mentalhealth mental health awareness mental health design branding
Mental Health Still Matters. No more feeling like a broken record.

A weekend of live music to raise awareness of mental health, all in aid of Mind charity

We worked with Mental Health Still Matters to create a new visual identity, including logo design, motion graphics, and merchandise.

