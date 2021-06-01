Cuberto

How to prepare your design portfolio V2

Today we’re going to unpack a few ways to tackle portfolio creation. Not everyone has the opportunity to build a personal site for their creative work. That’s why many designers use platforms like Behance and Dribbble to showcase their projects.

So far, it is only available to our Patreon subscribers:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/51863418

P.S. Turn audio on

