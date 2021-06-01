“A core live betting product gamified with a kick-ass user experience.”

RushStreak aims to change the sports betting experience by offering an app which enables users to easily place bets on games and matches. ﻿The sleek design & user experience aims to provide more fun and excitement, and earn higher rewards opportunities.

The Rushstreak team came to Rocket with a clearly defined idea of their product: an app to bridge Casino and Sportsbetting that would bring the in-person interactive feeling to a rapid slot gaming experience. Yet, they needed a sketch of the user experience and how to visually present the app to their target audience.

Rocket Digital worked with the Rushstreak team to develop their complete brand experience - from strategy to visual identity and the actual brand application on the UI and graphics of the Rushstreak application. The result was a bold brand identity featuring realistic graphics and vibrant colors on top of a sleek, neutral base. All designed in order to appeal to an audience that seeks excitement and adrenaline. In addition, Rocket Digital added motion graphics to simulate the real experience of interacting with the app for the client review process, and improved the initial user flow into a more compelling experience.