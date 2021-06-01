AR Shakir
Fashion Clothing Brand Website UI

Fashion Clothing Brand Website UI about us minimal ecommerce unique homepagedesign homepage ui homepage shopping cart shopping online store product details product product page ui product page design product page woocomerce clothing ecommerce fashion minimal shopify
  1. Fashion Clothing Brand Website UI.jpg
  2. Fashion Clothing Brand Website UI 01.jpg
  3. Fashion Clothing Brand Website UI 02.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Homepage UI for a Fashion Brand. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
