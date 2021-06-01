Zarya Kiqo

Giant Sand Worm

turban attack weapon hook grapling windy wind coat sharp teeth walking walk heroes hero people dunes desert giant worn sand
A digital line art illustration of of a band of people - heroes - walking in the middle of a desert with grappling hooks attached to their waist. They are walking fearlessly towards a rearing giant sand worm whose maw is open. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

