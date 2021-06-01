You - Your meditation app

This is the concept of a meditation app where unlike other apps a person usually has one option: meditating in English. Taking accessibility and landscape of India in mind I designed an app through which people can meditate in their native language in a one-stop meditation app.

Check out the prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/aycVNYMYu7kwW3fpDn3d5x/UXND?node-id=447%3A4982&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=434%3A12