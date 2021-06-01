Dmitry Baystryuchenko

Smart Home Concept | Mobile App

Smart Home Concept | Mobile App modern smart home smarthome app ios minimalism flat clean ux ui mobile
Hello all!
Finally I finished my work on the design concept mobile app for Smart home.

Full case study you can find here: Behance

Hope you are all healthy and have a nice day!

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact: paragon.fake@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
