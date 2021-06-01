Smart Home Concept | Mobile App

Hello all!

Finally I finished my work on the design concept mobile app for Smart home.

Full case study you can find here: Behance

Hope you are all healthy and have a nice day!

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation

- it matters to me :)

-------------

See also:

Topbet

Office rent

Cinema App

Lens App on Behance

-------------

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact: paragon.fake@gmail.com